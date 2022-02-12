PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E updated its FY22 guidance to $1.07-$1.13 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.130 EPS.

NYSE:PCG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,618,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,545,031 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

