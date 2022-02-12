PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.07-$1.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.12. PG&E also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.070-$1.130 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

NYSE PCG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,618,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,772,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.03. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PG&E stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 201.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.22% of PG&E worth $53,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

