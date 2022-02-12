PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Trading Down 5.1% After Earnings Miss

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s share price was down 5.1% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 1,049,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,296,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in PG&E by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 567,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 823,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $2,428,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at $3,829,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PG&E by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,193,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,952,000 after acquiring an additional 915,652 shares during the period. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.18, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E Company Profile (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

