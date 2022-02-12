Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.120-$6.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Philip Morris International also updated its FY22 guidance to 6.57-6.75 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NYSE:PM traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.96. 8,673,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,300,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $83.98 and a 52 week high of $108.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

