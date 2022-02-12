Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.57-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.37. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.120-$6.300 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.00.

PM traded up $2.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,673,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,300,216. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.86. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $108.57. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Philip Morris International stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morgan Stanley owned 2.87% of Philip Morris International worth $4,432,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

