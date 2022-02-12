Philippe Santi Sells 2,000 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $197,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Philippe Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total value of $198,855.16.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $156,413.16.

IPAR opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

