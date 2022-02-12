Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. 1,979,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have issued reports on PECO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
About Phillips Edison & Company Inc
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
