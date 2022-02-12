Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) announced a dividend on Friday, February 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.90. 1,979,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.20. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PECO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

