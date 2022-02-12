Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 141.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,597,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $19.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.60%.

DOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

