Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Stake Lessened by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,398 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 974,350 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 48,317 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $7,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

