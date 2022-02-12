Pi Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

FSM opened at $3.59 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $162.57 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 305,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 100,531 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 55.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at $29,000. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

