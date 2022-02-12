Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

PDM stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $747,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 417,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 224.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 194,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 134,766 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.