PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $54.01

Shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:STPZ) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $54.04, with a volume of 1100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 653,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,854,000 after purchasing an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in shares of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

PIMCO 1-5 Year US TIPS Index ETF, formerly Pimco 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund (ETF) designed to capture the returns of the shorter maturity subset of the Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) market by tracking The BofA Merrill Lynch 1-5 Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index.

