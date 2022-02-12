PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Down 87.1% in January

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 87.1% from the January 15th total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 56,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. GHE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PCN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.70. 110,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,021. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.