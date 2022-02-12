PIN (PIN) Hits Market Cap of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 12th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00044765 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.95 or 0.06813218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,280.27 or 0.99643776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00047691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00049346 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006368 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.