Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PIPR stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.44. The stock had a trading volume of 192,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,295. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.35. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $103.39 and a 52-week high of $193.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIPR. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

