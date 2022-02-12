Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.
Shares of PXLW stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.22. 956,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.90.
In related news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pixelworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.69.
Pixelworks Company Profile
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
