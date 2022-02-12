Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.49

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.49 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.80 ($0.15). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.16), with a volume of 852,216 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.19 million and a PE ratio of -28.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.49.

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

