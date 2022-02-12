Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,665 ($22.52) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Shares of PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,503 ($20.32) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,586.99 ($21.46). The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,397.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,383.62.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.