Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,887 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $13,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $454.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

