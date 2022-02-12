Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $4.60 Million in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PPHPU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPHPU. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,610,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,595,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $806,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000.

NASDAQ:PPHPU opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.36. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

