Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $8.15 Million in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 393,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 2.9% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 3.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on SciPlay in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

SCPL opened at $12.93 on Friday. SciPlay Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $146.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

