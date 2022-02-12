Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ARGUU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Argus Capital during the third quarter worth about $16,893,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,519,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,052,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Argus Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,575,000.

NASDAQ:ARGUU opened at $10.12 on Friday. Argus Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13.

