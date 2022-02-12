Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on LAWS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $43.69 on Friday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.