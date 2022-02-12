Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Sells 127,306 Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,306 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.88% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.
CSSE stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $173.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.60.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.
