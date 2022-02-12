Polkadex (PDEX) Price Down 3.8% This Week

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $43.55 million and $207,674.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.28 or 0.00017146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.02 or 0.06904592 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,454.31 or 0.99975497 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00050141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006219 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 5,980,965 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

