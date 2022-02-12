PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS.

Shares of PYPD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.15. 40,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,037. The firm has a market cap of $87.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.43. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99.

PYPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 32.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50,395 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 34,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in PolyPid in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

