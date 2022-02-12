Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Down 13.8% This Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 13.8% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.64 or 0.00010829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $14.24 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00044838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.04 or 0.06896654 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,805.81 or 0.99869027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00047528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006384 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

