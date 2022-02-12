Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) & Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Head to Head Review

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) and Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Portillos and Nathan’s Famous, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67 Nathan’s Famous 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portillos currently has a consensus target price of $52.75, suggesting a potential upside of 91.82%. Given Portillos’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Nathan’s Famous.

Profitability

This table compares Portillos and Nathan’s Famous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portillos N/A N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous 12.66% -21.24% 11.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Portillos and Nathan’s Famous’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portillos $455.47 million 2.16 $12.26 million N/A N/A Nathan’s Famous $75.84 million 3.01 $11.07 million $3.09 17.96

Portillos has higher revenue and earnings than Nathan’s Famous.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.2% of Portillos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of Nathan’s Famous shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised fast-food units. It is involved in the licensing, wholesaling, and retailing of products marketed under the Nathan’s Famous brand. The firm operates through the following business segments: Branded Product Program, Product Licensing, Restaurant Operations, and Corporate. The Branded Product Program segment markets and sells hot dog products. The Product Licensing segment is comprised of royalties from licensing a variety of Nathan’s Famous products such as hotdogs, sausage and corned beef products, frozen French fries, and additional products through retail grocery channels and club stores. The Restaurant Operations segment consists of the sale of products at company-owned restaurants and fees and royalties from franchised restaurants. The Corporate segment includes administrative expenses such as executive management, finance, information technology, legal, insurance, corporate office costs, corporate incentive compensation, and compliance costs. The company was founded by Nathan Handwerker in 1916 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

