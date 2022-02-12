PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $44.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,097.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.66 or 0.06849905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.00292490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.88 or 0.00755110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013658 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009853 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00074747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.85 or 0.00401085 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00221841 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,387,220 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

