Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Increased to C$75.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.36.

NYSE PDS opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.99. Precision Drilling has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $54.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $1,024,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 77,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

