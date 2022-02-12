Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.22% of Preferred Bank worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock opened at $77.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $51.61 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. Raymond James boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

