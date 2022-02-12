Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 0.6%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.43 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.05). Approximately 430,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 289,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £4.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.69.

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

About Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.