Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Shares Down 0.6%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.43 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.05). Approximately 430,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 289,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.45 ($0.05).
The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £4.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.69.
About Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM)
