Profund Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $39,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

NYSE:GXO opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.37. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.