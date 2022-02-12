Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,768 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNDM opened at $116.66 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 402.28 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,102 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,181. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

