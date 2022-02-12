Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.63 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

