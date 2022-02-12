Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -151.55 and a beta of 0.71.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,419 shares of company stock valued at $268,073. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

