Profund Advisors LLC Sells 903 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,758,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,649,000 after purchasing an additional 383,062 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Jabil by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 556,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,459,000 after purchasing an additional 281,634 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,081,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $634,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,188,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBL opened at $60.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

