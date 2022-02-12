Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,568 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $40.86 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $575,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $527,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 181,660 shares of company stock valued at $8,924,430 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.