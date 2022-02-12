PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

PRO opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PROS by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 85,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PROS by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PROS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

