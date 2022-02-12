PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.84 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.
PRO opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.
In related news, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $129,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,423 over the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.
About PROS
PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.
