ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Share Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $72.21

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $72.21 and traded as low as $57.80. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $58.82, with a volume of 126,089,742 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 53,194 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

