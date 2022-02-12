Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.
Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.
PSEC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 134.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
