Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

PSEC opened at $8.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 112.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 134.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 179,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Prospect Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

