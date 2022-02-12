Prothena (PRTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Prothena to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. Prothena has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $79.75.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,519 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,810. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Prothena by 442.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 214.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,665 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prothena by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 623,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,804,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Earnings History for Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

