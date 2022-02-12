Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 105,175 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,119 shares of company stock worth $2,933,999. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of -49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

