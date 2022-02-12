Pura Vida Investments LLC Buys New Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 58,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,531,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,632,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 117,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 74,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market cap of $438.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms have commented on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.