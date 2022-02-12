Pura Vida Investments LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Immunocore by 11,505.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth $157,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore in the third quarter worth $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at $236,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMCR. Oppenheimer began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunocore in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunocore presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

IMCR opened at $24.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $53.77.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.