Pura Vida Investments LLC Sells 85,178 Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Pura Vida Investments LLC reduced its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,178 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Cyclerion Therapeutics worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYCN. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 15.5% in the second quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 7,157,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after purchasing an additional 961,538 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,517,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,142,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 509,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 209,924 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $356,000. 57.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cyclerion Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CYCN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Cyclerion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYCN opened at $1.21 on Friday. Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.