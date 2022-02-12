Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes $575,000 Position in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Onconova Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ONTX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $922,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Onconova Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.11. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,294.27% and a negative return on equity of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

