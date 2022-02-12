Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 439,631 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 465.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,631 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $40,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,163 shares of company stock worth $10,056,322. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $79.53 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

