Putnam Investments LLC Buys 17,297 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $32,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,517,000 after purchasing an additional 793,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after purchasing an additional 549,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total transaction of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $300.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

