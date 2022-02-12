Putnam Investments LLC Has $27.55 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $2,448,000. S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.0% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 71,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at about $5,135,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABC opened at $140.24 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $100.71 and a 1 year high of $143.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $125.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total value of $1,454,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 44,492 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $6,097,183.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,802 shares of company stock valued at $22,954,653. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

